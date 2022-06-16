Legacies season 5: Why wasn’t it renewed at The CW?

Given that tonight marks the end of the road for Legacies after four seasons, why not have a discussion here about season 5? Why was the series canceled at The CW?

Going into this spring, we knew that a number of shows at the network were in grave danger, and there were a multitude of different reasons for this. One of the biggest was simply a matter of ownership changes. The CW as a network itself is up for sale, and one of its main studio partners in Warner Bros. Discovery is shifting around its priorities. These are reasons why there have been so many cancellations so far this year, with this show joining the likes of Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Roswell, New Mexico, and a number of other shows. This one was just so tough because it wasn’t just the end of Legacies — it is the end of an entire universe that started well over a decade ago on The Vampire Diaries.

So is there a chance that a season 5 will happen someday? Could this show be eventually saved? We do think it’s something to think about, but it feels unlikely it’d happen in its current form. Instead, the more likely situation is that something else from The Vampire Diaries universe surfaces either at The CW or HBO Max, which of course has deep Warner Bros. ties. There’s already one former CW show in Gossip Girl that came back there in an entirely different form; isn’t it possible that something similar could happen here, as well?

Ultimately, we’d say to always cross your fingers and hope for the best; we know how much this world in particular means to Julie Plec, and you never know when another idea could pop into her mind down the line. Just don’t expect anything for the immediate future.

