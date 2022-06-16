Better Call Saul season 6 video: Giancarlo Esposito, more actors reflect!

While we wait for more Better Call Saul season 6 on July 11, we’ll gladly take whatever tease we can of the story ahead. Of course, that includes a new video featuring some cast members discussing their roles.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando break down what happened with Gus, Howard, and Nacho through the first part of this season — ironically, of the three Gus is the only character still alive, and we know what happened to him over on Breaking Bad.

There’s a lot of insight given by the actors within a pretty short period of time here, and of course, also a story or two about being on the show’s Albuquerque set. It’s been their homes for the past several years and it’s not an easy thing to look back on.

Moving forward, the death of Howard Hamlin is going to be one of the key plot points; in the end, it almost has to be. This could end up changing Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler’s lives forever, but more or less for the worse. Someone has to go down for Howard’s death, and we know that it’s not going to be Jimmy. It could be Lalo, but it’s hard to be all that optimistic about anything right now.

Let’s go ahead and cross our fingers for some sort of huge surprise within the final batch of episodes, and that a lot of Saul actors get some Emmy love. That is, after all, why this video was created in the first place!

What did you want to see when it comes to the rest of Better Call Saul season 6?

