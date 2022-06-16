The Flash season 8 episode 18: Is John Diggle’s story wrapped up?

We hoped for some really fun stuff over the course of The Flash season 8 episode 18, but we did not expect a John Diggle appearance in here!

For the first time in a little while David Ramsey made an appearance on tonight’s “The Man in the Yellow Tie,” and it happened as Diggle was desperately trying to figure out the mystery behind the box. He’s been trying to unlock it for quite some time and yet, every single time he’s been thwarted. As it turns out, this is technology from another timeline and presumably, one that Eobard Thawne would understand better. That’s why John showed up at Lian Yu while Barry was there hoping for answers.

(We should note, of course, that this Eobard is different than the Matt Letscher version, who was at the lab with Meena Dhawan right when she began her transformation.)

What made Diggle’s return so fascinating here was how it seemingly played into the idea of him becoming something else (Green Lantern?), only for him to turn it away. Rather than embrace the “cosmic destiny” that lied within that cube, he chose to make a different choice. He smashed it, realizing that what he really wanted was to be a husband and a father. He made a choice in this moment, and it’s one that he probably won’t walk back moving forward.

Is this the end for Diggle?

It’s possible that we don’t see that much of a story from him the rest of the way, even if we don’t love the idea of that all that much. We do wonder if there’s going to be a chance to see a certain ring come back to him anyway; isn’t the real hero one who doesn’t want it?

