The Flash season 8 episode 19 spoilers: The last before the finale…

Next week on The Flash season 8 episode 19, we have to prepare in some ways for everything to hit the fan. This is the penultimate episode of the season! It’s also the first in a two-part event.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

There’s a pretty clear hint within the title of “Negative, Part One” as to what we’re going to see Barry Allen up against here; if that wasn’t clear enough, we just suggest that you view the official synopsis:

TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#819). Original airdate 6/22/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The first thing that we’re happy about is the idea that Iris will be a much bigger part of the endgame here, which is needed since there’s a LOT that needs to be set up with an intense speedster showdown and also how dangerous things will become for Barry.

One thing we’re keeping in the back of our mind through all of this is the idea that originally, The Flash season 8 could have been the final season. With that in mind, this may be one of the most epic endings that we’ve seen on this show in years. We really anticipate that Eric Wallace and the writers swung for the fences here…

Related – Check out more news on The Flash right now, including some other updates on where things could be going

What do you most want to see on The Flash season 8 episode 19?

How do you think everything will play out once you get to the end of the episode? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, we also suggest you stick around — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







