Walker season 2 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: ‘Something’s Missing’

Next week on The CW you’re going to see Walker season 2 episode 20, and it feels pretty darn fair to say tensions are high. This is the all-important, super-epic finale! There’s a showdown coming up that will require Walker to dig deep into his past, and it could lead to a pretty emotional end to this chapter.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Of course, it’s also not the end of the whole story — the Jared Padalecki series has already been renewed for a season 3, and it will even be joined by the Walker: Independence prequel. There’s a ton to look forward to here, but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.

With that in mind, let’s just kick this off by sharing the full Walker season 2 episode 20 synopsis with a few more teases all about what’s coming:

SEASON FINALE – Gale (guest star Paula Marshall) coming clean to Geri (Odette Annable) about the past forces Cordell (Jared Padalecki) to relive a part of his he’d buried long ago, and Trey (Jeff Pierre) considers Captain James’ (Coby Bell) latest offer. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke (#220). Original airdate 6/23/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Given the sort of show that Walker is, we tend to imagine that there’s going to be some big surprise by the end of all this. We know that The CW encouraged many bubble shows to write their finales as series-enders just in case they got canceled, but we don’t think Walker was ever in danger and there was all that much to be worried about.

Related – Check out even more news when it comes to Walker right now, including more on what the future could hold

What do you think is going to be coming as we move into the Walker season 2 finale?

How crazy do you think that things are going to become, and do you think a big cliffhanger is on the way? Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’ll have even more updates soon on this episode, and we don’t want you missing those. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







