Animal Kingdom season 6 spoilers: Can Pope find any happiness?

The Animal Kingdom season 6 premiere is coming in a mere matter of days, and we know that hard times are coming for Pope. After all, season 5 showed the police locating Catherine’s body, and eventually we know where things are going to lead.

With that being said, is there more coming for Pope beyond these sad revelations? Is there any chance for an element of happiness? We imagine that the folks at TNT want us thinking about a lot of different things entering the final season, and that includes the idea that he could finally start to get out from under Smurf’s shadow.

In a new interview with CBR, Shawn Hatosy does make it clear that in the early going this season, you could actually see Pope having a few happier moments for himself. Of course, we also know that won’t be the case forever:

In Season 6, obviously, you know that there’s the investigation about the homicide of Catherine. So we’re sort of closing in on perhaps a big revelation. Pope is reflecting. He’s an evolved guy now. He’s finally very comfortable with who he is and maybe even thriving a little. So he’s walking around and looking at the house and feeling things and experiencing things and maybe even coming to feel good about who he is. Then all that is going to sort of be pulled away from him…

If something terrible happens to Pope we’re 100% going to be upset. This is a guy who we still feel is capable of redemption (he was manipulated a huge chunk of his existence), but it’s hard to tell whether or not he’s going to get any. This is not a show that guarantees happy resolutions for anyone.

What do you most want to see for Pope as we dive into Animal Kingdom season 6?

