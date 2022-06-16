Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 6 (finale): Will Reva survive?

As we get ourselves prepared for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 6 on Disney+ next week, there are so many different things to ponder over! Take, for starters, what’s going to happen with Obi-Wan and Vader as, presumably, they square off one more time.

Yet, the big question mark in all of this, at least for us right now, is the fate of Reva. She is the Kim Wexler of this world, the one major character in the prequel whose long-term fate remains hanging in the balance. Will Moses Ingram’s character make it through the final chapter?

The first question we’re thinking about here is both simple and yet inevitable — how does this character survive the events of episode 5 in the first place? Vader clearly wanted her to suffer, but we wonder if keeping her alive will prove to be the wrong choice. He didn’t realize that she’d come across that communicator, and all of a sudden she has a new reason to live.

We tend to presume that Reva will now figure something out for her future, even if that future means being gravely wounded while she tries to draw out Anakin to Tatooine. It’s easy to imagine her being killed but, personally, we hope that she finds both a way to survive this and a new sort of purpose. It’s already established in canon that Vader makes it through until Return of the Jedi, so how in the world do we get to that point? If Reva lives, there will need to be some sort of explanation as to why she’s not around, taking on Vader in the future.

