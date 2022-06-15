NCIS season 20: Could it be biggest Jimmy Palmer season yet?

As we prepare for NCIS season 20 premiering on CBS this fall, we absolutely have a good bit to think about. For the sake of this specific article, why not have a discussion about one Jimmy Palmer?

At the moment, it already feels pretty clear why there would be a lot of story to tell with Brian Dietzen’s character and with that, why it could be the biggest season for him to date. He’s got a new relationship! He’s also one of the last remaining characters who has been around since season! There’s a lot to dive into with both of these subjects, and we’re excited to see just what the writers opt to do.

Let’s start here by looking at the exciting prospects of the Jimmy – Jessica Knight relationship. While this is far from the first inter-office romance that we’ve seen within the world of NCIS over the years, there are still reasons why it stands out. Take, for starters, the fact that we’re actually seeing it on-screen. While this will probably not be some huge subplot every single episode, we do tend to believe that we’re going to see a lot more of these two characters on-screen. If that doesn’t happen, we’d honestly be stunned.

As for Jimmy being such a long-term character on the show, it could make him more of a stable player for the writers looking to insert more nostalgia into the story. With Ducky only turning up here and there and Gibbs now gone, Palmer and McGee are really the two carrying the torch. We could see both of them getting more storylines than usual because of that.

The writers have done a great job building up Palmer’s character over the years, and Dietzen has always played him with so much heart. This makes it so that now, it’s only natural that we see a little bit more of him; even if he’s not an agent, there are still so many ways that he can help. There’s a reason why he’s long been an unsung hero for most of the team.

Do you think that NCIS season 20 will be the biggest ever for Jimmy Palmer?

