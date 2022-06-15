Yellowstone season 5: Is this Jamie Dutton’s biggest season yet?

Yellowstone season 5 is going to be coming on the Paramount Network later this year, and it should be the most epic one to date. After all, we’re talking here about 14 episodes, higher stakes, and a bigger world than ever before.

We know that a lot of characters are going to get more time in the spotlight, but it should be the sake for Jamie Dutton more than almost anyone else.

First things first, think back to the end of last season and the position that Wes Bentley’s character found himself. Beth was able to blackmail him after she saw him disposing of his biological father’s body. That means he could be involved in almost anything at the ranch or somewhere else … and a good bit of it could be fundamentally against his will. That wouldn’t be out of character for her to put him in such a position, especially on the basis of what we have seen from this character during the show so far.

Our theory remains that Jamie could step in to become Governor while John goes back to the ranch, though he’d mostly serve as a puppet for the rest of the family. If not this, Beth could have him become the guy who does all of the unseemly things necessary to ensure that the ranch could fend off Market Equities. He may try to earn redemption from the likes of John and Kayce, but it’s hard to know right now how successful he would be.

The one thing that we can say with at least some measure of confidence right now is pretty simple: Jamie’s going to have a big role to play soon. His fingerprints could be all over the story.

What do you want to see from Jamie Dutton moving into Yellowstone season 5?

