Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: Who is Andrea?

There’s a new face coming to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 this summer in Andrea, but who is she? What can we expect from her?

For the time being, here’s at least some of what we can say. According to a new report from TVLine, She’s Gotta Have It actress Chyna Layne will be recurring throughout the season, and it seems as though she could be tied to several characters in some interesting ways:

The official character description describes Andrea as “sexy, no nonsense and decent. Andrea has lived a lot of life and seen a lot. Everything Andrea does in her life is for her teenage son, and sometimes that means making tough decisions to help build a better life for him.” Is it possible that she’ll have some sort of connection for Lou Lou or Marvin? Maybe, since we think Kanan’s uncles could have a lot to do coming up. It’s possible that she also may have some sort of friendship to Raq, who will most likely be willing to make moves aplenty in the new season — especially since nothing with Detective Howard worked out in the way that she more or less wanted.

You can see the Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date over here, along with a first-look teaser at what’s coming up next. Even though we know how Kanan Stark’s journey by and large ends, the writers have done a great job of still creating enough questions and avenues to make us excited to watch. To date, Raising Kanan has been our favorite offshoot of the Power universe. We’ll see if that lasts…

