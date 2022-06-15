Cobra Kai season 5 star Peyton List books new role; is she leaving?

After being a part of Cobra Kai the past few years, is there a chance Peyton List is leaving for a different TV role? We understand the concern that may be out there.

Let’s start things off by discussing the news itself. According to a report from Deadline, List is currently poised to star in a Paramount+ series tentatively called School Spirits, based on an upcoming graphic novel from Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen. The story supposedly “focuses on a teen stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school.”

This is a fascinating enough premise, and of course we’re not shocked that Paramount+ wants to get more into young-adult programming given that they already have a lineup of MTV and Nickelodeon shows within their roster. But what does this mean for Peyton’s future on Cobra Kai?

First of all, we should remind you that the comedy has already filmed all of the upcoming fifth season, so there are no conflicts there. The creative team has said that they have plans for more after, but we have gotten increasingly concerned that the current generation of younger characters could be phased on out in favor of people like Daniel’s son or Kenny. Remember, for example, that Xolo Maridueña (Miguel) is also playing the Blue Beetle — these actors are getting more and more busy with other projects.

Then again, maybe you make the argument that Peyton and Xolo could balance out multiple things at once. We’ll see what happens with Cobra Kai season 5 and after that, we’ll take a longer look at all of this then.

