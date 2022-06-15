The Blacklist season 10: Is a huge story for Harold Cooper ahead?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 10 on NBC, it’s pretty darn easy to be excited — especially if you’re a Harold Cooper fan.

In lieu of the departure of Megan Boone from the series at the end of season 8, Harry Lennix became somewhat closer to a lead on the series. He had a considerable bit more to do, both at the FBI and at home, where he was taking care of Agnes. Judging from where things left off in the season 9 finale, it feels fair to say that there is a LOT of material that we’re going to see play out in the early going here.

For Cooper, the top priority early on in season 10 has to be working in order to properly rebuild his team! This is a guy who saw most of what he once had fall apart with Aram and Park both saying goodbye. This leaves him with Ressler and Dembe, provided of course Dembe stays with the Task Force. After it is revealed that former Blacklisters are coming back after Raymond Reddington, we do wonder whether this is going to change. Feels like a pretty legitimate thing to be concerned about right now for Reddington’s future, no?

Beyond building a team, Cooper also has to figure out how best to assist Reddington in what is going on here. Technically, stopping criminals is in the Task Force’s purview, but the approach here is going to be different. There’s no real way for them or James Spader’s character to operate in the shadows. Harold is going to have to adjust and be more of an aggressor. These Blacklisters are going to come after Reddington and, of course, those he worked with at the same time.

Remember that The Blacklist season 10 should premiere, fingers crossed, early on in 2023.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cooper’s story on The Blacklist season 10?

