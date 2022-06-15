Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 3 preview: Kamran’s mother & what’s next

As we move into Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 3 on Disney+ next week, there are clearly a number of questions we need answers to.

Take, for starters, what in the world is going on with Kamran’s mother! The Kamran character was introduced in episode 2, seemingly at first as a love interest for Kamala Khan. Yet, he was also in the right place at the right time often, leading to him driving up right when she needed to escape from those government agents.

We know that the title heroine has already seen this woman in some visions, but what is really going on here? Similar to what we saw in another recent Marvel show in Moon Knight, there’s clearly some lore that still needs to be explained. Also, we have to figure out here if Kamran’s mother is someone who can be trusted, or she is going to be some sort of nefarious baddie who could pose some problems in the story moving forward. The same goes for the government — what do they really want from her? The lack of a specific Big Bad right now could be a criticism, just as it’s been with some other Marvel shows here and there.

Yet, we are still very-much enjoying getting to see the origin story of Kamala play out — it’s clear that we’re still in the formative stages of it. She doesn’t have the costume above yet! Not only that, but the name hasn’t been settled on; she’s still dressed as a Captain Marvel cosplayer still trying to understand how to use these powers she’s suddenly discovered. This is a journey, and we’re far from the end of it right now.

