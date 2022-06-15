Big Brother 24 key art, live move-in during premiere confirmed

Even if we’ve gotta wait until Wednesday, July 6 to see Big Brother 24 premiere on CBS, we don’t have to wait for more details!

Above, you can see via Us Weekly the first key art for the new season! Of course, we should note that on paper, it’s really not that different from what we had last season. You’ve got the show logo and host Julie Chen Moonves. The major difference is the backdrop. This time around, you’ve got what looks to be an infinity pool (too fancy for the Big Brother House), a beach ball, a rubber duck (fairly iconic to this franchise at this point), and some palm trees.

So where’s the cast? Well, there is a pretty good reason why they aren’t featured here: They haven’t been announced yet! Not only that, but we have a feeling that we won’t know who they are until the end of the month. That’s also around when we’ll get the house tour and some other things that tend to define the latter part of the preseason.

The aforementioned site also did confirm today that the premiere will be a live move-in, which makes total sense for a number of reasons. It shortens the season for production while also still giving live feeders an enormous amount of content. Also, it’s simply more fun for viewers at home. Think about things this way — you get to know all of the alliances from the start! Back in the old days, the premiere aired a week after the game technically started, meaning that there was a lot of stuff from the feeds we just weren’t that privy to.

Fingers crossed for a great season full of people who absolutely are desperate to play and play hard — and are also big personalities at the same exact time.

