Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Saving Skywalker

As we move towards Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 6 on Disney+ next week, it’s abundantly clear now what the stakes are. Luke Skywalker may be in grave danger, with the major twist being that he has utterly no idea of any of it.

At the conclusion of episode 5, a somehow-still-alive Reva managed to get a hold of the communicator dropped by Haja, one that had a pretty clear bit of evidence that Luke was on Tatooine. With that in mind, she now has a pretty substantial reason to head off there — a way to get revenge.

What have we learned about this character so far? It’s pretty simple: She wants Vader dead. However, she’s willing to do this on her own terms. If she can convince Obi-Wan to head back there for Luke, Vader will most likely follow — and with that comes another battle.

With everything now set up the way that it is, there is one big-time question we still have floating around in our head — how can you tell this story and keep the show’s canon intact? There’s a lot of stuff we’re inevitably left to wonder entering this episode, including if there is also any way that we could have a season 2 after this. We almost wonder if that season would be a different chapter of Obi-Wan’s life altogether, and not something so closely linked to what’s happening with Leia or Luke.

