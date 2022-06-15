Kung Fu season 3 premiere date hopes: When will it air on The CW?

Given that tonight marks the season 2 finale on The CW, it makes sense to start wondering about a Kung Fu season 3 premiere date.

First things first, let’s start things off with the rather-important news that there will, in fact, be another batch of episodes down the road. This was confirmed a little while ago, so at least that’s not something you gotta worry about for now.

As for the premiere date, here is what we can tell you: Kung Fu is a part of the CW fall schedule for 2022-23, and it set to remain in the same Wednesday night timeslot at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. It will be paired up this time around with Stargirl, which will be coming back after a long hiatus. There are no specific dates beyond that, but typically we see fall shows start back for the network in the first or second week of October. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to change. This will allow the show to air a ton of episodes in the fall before a brief holiday hiatus; we’ll see where it comes back after that.

It’s far too early right now to get into specifics on season 3, but we tend to think it will be reasonably similar to season 2 in a number of different ways. Take, for example, the presence of a significant threat for Nicky to have to face off against. We imagine new obstacles, of course, but plenty of action along the way. This is a show that has done a great job of balancing out a lot of different genres over time and when the dust settles, we don’t think that this is going to change.

Hopefully, you will get more of a firm premiere date for season 3 over the next couple of months; The CW will need to establish that, after all, in order to better promote the show.

