Only Murders in the Building season 2: Why is Jan returning?

Yesterday, Hulu did a wonderful thing for us all and released the first Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer. There was a lot of awesome stuff within and yet, we do still find ourselves with a few questions.

What’s one of the big ones right now? Let’s just say that it comes down to the shocking return of Jan (Amy Ryan), who was — spoiler alert — the murderer of Tim Kono back in season 1! Why is she still a part of the story?

Well, the most important thing to remember right now is that Jan did say that she loved Charles, even if at the same time she also tried to poison him. This was very-much a woman acting with self-preservation in mind once she was found out — there’s a lot to her psychologically we still don’t know, and maybe the series is looking in part to explore that.

Of course, there may also be a need for further closure from Charles, given that may still feel emotionally torn-up about everything that happened. He’d finally started to show some vulnerability and in the end, this is what happened to him. This is not a particularly easy thing to digest and regardless of if it is rational or not, it may take time for him to process what happened.

One final theory on all of this is pretty simple: This could be a situation where Charles, Oliver, and Mabel think that they can better get into the mind of Bunny’s killer by understanding Jan better. Anything is possible, we suppose…

Why do you think that Jan is back in Only Murders in the Building season 2?

