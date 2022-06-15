America’s Got Talent: Where was Howie Mandel tonight?

Where was Howie Mandel during tonight’s America’s Got Talent? Did you find yourself wondering that a lot over the night?

The first thing that we should note here is that Howie is NOT going anywhere with the show long-term. He was not feeling well at the time of this particular taping at the end of the show, which meant that Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara helped to pick up where he left off. There were only three judges for a handful of acts but in the end, it all worked out just fine. (Remember that these auditions taped several weeks ago, so him not being there is not an accurate reflection at all to how he feels right now.)

There have been a couple of things different about this season of AGT in general in regards to the panel. Take, for example, what Simon Cowell has been wearing on his wrist! He suffered an injury in a bike accident, and he sported that for the entirety of the auditions.

In general, though, it’s always a little strange when there isn’t a full panel of judges there, largely from a chemistry standpoint. Howie’s also the seasoned veteran of the group, being that he’s been a part of this panel for a longer period of time than anyone. He knows how the show works backwards and forwards, and he especially probably hated having to miss the comedy act tonight.

We imagine that Howie will be back at some point in the next episode, but don’t be surprised if he’s gone again for a couple of auditions later on. Sometimes, the show airs things out of order from when they tape, and they will often book a lot of auditions in a relatively short period of time.

Did you find yourself missing Howie Mandel over the course of America’s Got Talent tonight?

