Law & Order season 22: Mehcad Brooks reacts to casting news!

Yesterday, there was some truly awesome news revealed when it comes to Law & Order season 22. Mehcad Brooks is a part of the cast!

The Supergirl alum is poised to be one of many new faces who takes part in this show over the course of the next season, and it’s something that he seems very excited to be a part of it. Take a look below to see more of what he had to say on Instagram:

I’m humbled, honored, grateful and invigorated by this. Stick to your manifestations, believe in yourself and keep the faith that you will be acknowledged for your hard work. Thank you to my incredible team, my family, friends, the producers, network, studio and fans. Asé.

Beyond Brooks’ appearance, unfortunately there isn’t too much else that can be said about what is coming up for him right now. All we know with confidence is that he is a detective, and that may have to be enough for the time being. His casting comes on the heels of Anthony Anderson’s departure from the show and based on what we’ve seen from the franchise over the years, we’re well-aware of some patterns that exist here. Someone ends up joining the show and we spend weeks slowly getting to know them. Then, we eventually get a much larger spotlight that makes all of the waiting worthwhile.

Unfortunately, there is no premiere date yet for Law & Order season 22, but we do anticipate learning more about it a little later this summer. We’re targeting, at least for now, a big return in either late September or early October. The same goes for its sister shows Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

