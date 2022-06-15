Ted Lasso season 3: Brett Goldstein leaves door open for season 4

Isn’t it funny how a press tour can spin and alter things at every turn? We know that’s been the case with the future of Ted Lasso.

Think of it like this: Mere weeks ago, there were conversations about how season 3 was for sure going to be the end, mostly because Brett Goldstein said they were writing it as though it’s the final season. That really wasn’t news; that commentary has been out there for a long time now! The plan was always to give us three seasons and see if Jason Sudeikis wants to do anything more, and that clearly has not changed.

Speaking on this subject further in a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what Goldstein (who is also a co-producer, writer and executive story editor on the Apple TV+ show) had to say on that subject:

That’s entirely up to Jason. In terms of what we write, we’ve written this like it’s the end. If there were to be more, obviously we could write more, but the story that we’re telling is the three-act story that we were always going to tell, and it ends. I don’t want to spoil it, but most of the characters die by the end [deadpans]. It’s a real ending. It’s a dramatic ending.

What we wonder is if Ted Lasso could go away for a while, and then come back for a season 4 years down the road. The only thing we’re confident about right now is that Sudeikis and the team probably don’t want to do another season simply for the sake of doing one. They’d much prefer to have a good reason to come back into this world, and a story that makes absolute sense. We do know that some of the cast will also be rather busy coming up, with Juno Temple set to co-star in the next season of Fargo.

Do you want to see a Ted Lasso season 4 happen, or does that depend on a season 3?

