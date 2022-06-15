America’s Got Talent: Sara James gets Simon Cowell Golden Buzzer!

At the start of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, it was teased that Simon Cowell would be pressing his Golden Buzzer. Was Sara James his pick?

From the moment we first met her, it felt like she’d be the perfect choice for him for a multitude of reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that she was a singer — his wheelhouse — and that she had a soft-spoken demeanor and underdog story. Despite being only thirteen years old, she clearly knew what she wanted to do with her life. She flew out from Poland to make this happen! This was her first time in America.

There’s no denying that Sara was an incredible singer, and also very original in her style and song choice. Billie Eilish is not an easy artist to cover, but she did it without just feeling like it was karaoke. Simon told her that the performance wasn’t perfect, and with that, she probably still has room to grow. This was a Golden Buzzer about potential as much as it was what we got tonight. She could go really far this season depending on her song choices!

What we think Simon related to the most with her was that nervousness of coming to America for the first time, not knowing if she’d be appreciated for her work or respected. She can easily leave now feeling like a winner already!

Now, the long wait begins until we actually get to see her again. More than likely, the next performance from Sara won’t be until August, so if you’ve loved her performance, you have to hope that she stays front of mind for a lot of people over the next several months.

