America’s Got Talent: The Brown Brothers kick off audition show #3

Tonight marked the third America’s Got Talent audition show and right away, we had a pretty fun audition with The Brown Brothers.

So what did these guys bring to the table? They are singers, but also impressionists. What made this so smart is that they used the judges’ suggestions and sang both as the artists, but then also character voices as well. We have seen some reasonably similar acts to this over the years and yet, this felt like there was a fresh coat of paint to it! It was also easy to root for these guys after hearing about their backstory as veterans and people who are on the spectrum.

Moving forward, the question becomes if they can top this. What other impressions do they have in the bank? We really like acts like this but at the same time, we’re also well-aware that there is often diminishing returns with this sort of act. Let’s put it like this: Once you know that people are good at impressions, it raises the bar for the next few performances to be even better. They have to keep finding ways to twist around the central premise here so it doesn’t become too gimmicky; otherwise, there could be a real problem here by the end of their time on the show.

We will say we appreciated the SpongeBob voice; that’s not an easy impression to do, and we’ve heard plenty of people do Donald Duck and Kermit the Frog before.

What we can say for certain right now is this: The Brown Brothers have definitely upped the ante for anyone else coming on the show this season to do impressions! Good luck trying to follow this up…

