Outlander season 7 video: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, cast survival tips

While we continue to endure a long wait until Outlander season 7 premieres on Starz, why not have a little bit of fun courtesy of the cast?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In the video below, you can see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and many others all do their best in order to share some survival tips for being onset and enduring some of these long hours and difficult weather. Remember that Scotland is the sort of place where you can deal with snow, mud, cold temperatures, and lots of midges that tend to turn up in the summer.

Most of the on-set survival tips from the actors below are pretty funny, and they often involve various ways to stay warm while enduring the conditions. Sometimes, that also involves trying to stay dry when dealing with the mud or the rain. There’s also another issue of staying awake, which we imagine is even more of a challenge when taking on night shoots! Let’s face it: The world of this show throws a challenge at you at just about every point, and you have to do whatever you can to be prepared.

We’re mostly just grateful at this point that Starz continues to roll out a lot of these videos during the Droughtlander, as it makes that difficult wait a little bit easier. The cast and crew are now months into season 7 production, and it is currently set to be the biggest since season 1 at a whopping sixteen episodes. Our personal expectation is that Starz will split this up into two batches of eight so that we can get the first half a little bit sooner; fingers crossed that they will arrive early next year, which would mean a significantly smaller layoff than what we got between season 5 and season 6.

Related – Check out some more coverage of Outlander season 7, including a World Outlander Video from earlier this month

What are you the most stoked to see play out over the course of Outlander season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Starz.)

With the cast hard at work shooting #Outlander Season 7, inquiring minds wanted to know: what are their on set survival tips? pic.twitter.com/FDJRLMBTaH — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 14, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







