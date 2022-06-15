Mayans MC season 4 finale cliffhanger: Who set the warehouse on fire?

To say that the Mayans MC season 4 finale ended in an explosive way is putting it mildly. Just consider how those final minutes played out!

At the end of tonight’s enormous episode on FX, we saw someone wearing a hoodie set the warehouse ablaze. This is, mind you, the same warehouse that stored the drugs that EZ proclaimed to be the future of the club. He had Alvarez dispatched as President, appointed himself, and then named Bishop his right-hand man. It was an aggressive stance for sure, and one where he indicated that war with the Sons of Anarchy was the best option, as opposed to some half-hearted notion of peace.

Where do we think this story is going? You can argue that there are multiple candidates as to who could’ve done this, with Alvarez being one that makes a whole lot of sense. Despite the Mayans having a documented history of violence, he may have simultaneously been someone who fought to ensure peace.

Another possibility here is EZ’s own brother Angel, and absolutely this is our favorite choice based on the scene he had with his brother. We know that he didn’t fully love the way that EZ was going about his business, especially when it comes to the idea of working with Miguel Galindo (who ironically learned the truth about his lineage in this same episode). There were SO many obvious complications that could come out of all of this, and Angel just felt in general that ever since EZ killed Gaby, things had changed.

We don’t think there’s any way that JD Pardo’s character can turn things around now. That may be even more the case thanks to this cliffhanger…

