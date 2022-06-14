Mayans MC season 5: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

With tonight serving as the season 4 finale of Mayans MC, doesn’t it make perfect sense to start talking now about season 5?

First things first, we should 100% address where things stand when it comes to the show, and also where they don’t stand. For whatever reason, FX has not announced a renewal yet for the JD Pardo series. Our hope is that they will within the next few weeks, mostly because it feels clear that things are going to get even more crazy and epic from here on out. This show has become darker and twisted than we certainly imagined early on, especially when it comes to the main character of EZ Reyes.

So provided that a season 5 of Mayans MC is going to happen, when could it premiere? That’s another thing to think about here. We know that in the past, FX has tried to give us a season almost every year, with the big example being the break between season 2 and season 3 due to the global health crisis. Provided that we do get a renewal here soon, we imagine that new episodes are going to premiere in the spring of 2023. This is a show that relies on momentum, and we believe that it will need a pretty short hiatus in order to capitalize on it.

If we do get a season 5 down the road, we do have to go into it with the expectation that it could be the final one. While this is absolutely not something that we want, we have to imagine that there’s a good chance it could be the case. We can’t imagine this show having an equal run to the original Sons of Anarchy, mostly because it is rare for any cable show to have that these days. We just have to hope that it can be on the air for as long as possible.

