NCIS season 20: Will it be the final season on CBS?

As we prepare ourselves for NCIS season 20 airing this fall on CBS, it feels like the right time to go ahead and ask the inevitable question: Will this be the final season? Is that something we should go ahead and prepare for?

On paper, you can argue that it makes a lot of sense to end the long-running crime drama with season 20. It’s such a solid marker for the show, and of course we recognize that all programs must end eventually. While the ratings on CBS are still very much solid, it is not anywhere near the same level of dominant force that it was during its heyday.

For the time being, the first thing that we should note here is pretty clear: There is no sign that season 20 will be the final one. As a matter of fact, there may be more optimism for the long-term future than we’ve had in a good while. One of the biggest fears that a lot of people may have had was that the show would crater without Mark Harmon around and all things considered, it held up rather well. They’ve found a way to keep things fresh, and there are still a lot of beloved characters on board. People like McGee and Jimmy Palmer may now be the anchors for people who are longtime fans of the show; we also do see Ducky here and there, and at least Torres has been around a good while.

Our major concern for the future of NCIS will be when we start to lose some of the remaining long-term cast members, or if the ratings drop by significant margins every single season. The decline for season 19 was more understandable given 1) the departure of Harmon and 2) being in a less-favorable timeslot.

If NCIS reaches season 21, it will be the third longest-running primetime drama series of all time, beyond only the flagship Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.

Do you think that NCIS season 20 will end up being the final season on CBS?

