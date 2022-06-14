Law & Order: SVU season 24: Are there any final season concerns?

As we get ourselves set for Law & Order: SVU season 24, we know that there will be some changes to the show. That’s inevitable when you have a new showrunner behind the scenes! Yet, we do still have much of the same cast, and we tend to believe that in general, the stories and central themes will remain the same.

For the sake of this article, what we want to do is examine where we are when it comes to the series’ longevity — after all, season 24 is the last season of the Mariska Hargitay drama currently ordered by NBC. Does this mean that it will be the final season overall?

We recognize that in the world of television, nothing is guaranteed — that’s why we don’t want to take anything for granted entering the next chapter of SVU. NBC has yet to say anything indicating that this is the final season, and we’ll view that for now as a sign of hope. Also, they have plenty of incentives to continue it, starting with launching a huge lineup anchored by three Law & Order shows earlier this year. Also, we’ve only had Elliot Stabler back in this world for a little more than a year! We’d argue that for Olivia Benson both professionally and personally, there’s more going on with her right now than we’ve seen in quite some time.

Of course, SVU could end next spring and it would stand on its own in TV history. No primetime scripted drama season has ever had its longevity here in the United States, and we don’t think it has anything left to prove (if it ever even did). All shows do end, so we have to expect to transpire eventually.

Yet, if we were to wager, we’re going to get at least one more season after #24, if not many more than that. Everyone involved still seems to enjoy the work, and it’s not lost on anyone how important these stories are to a lot of the audience watching.

How many more seasons do you think Law & Order: SVU could air?

