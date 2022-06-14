The Flash season 8: Will Katherine McNamara be back as Mia Smoak?

There are only a handful of episodes still to go before The Flash season 8 comes to a close; so could you see Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak somewhere in there?

It goes without saying, but we do want to see this show reference others within the Arrowverse whenever possible, especially when you think about how many shows in this world are over. Superman & Lois and Stargirl are the only two other superhero shows of this nature still on the 2022-23 schedule other than this one, and they’ve never been as tightly connected as Arrow or Legends of Tomorrow.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like an appearance for Mia is in the cards this season, but there is room for something more down the road. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Eric Wallace noted that there is a hope we could see her again in season 9, but it’s not something that will happen the rest of this year.

Here’s the one thing we are worried about at present when it comes to Mia in season 9 — Katherine’s own schedule. Remember that the Shadowhunters alum is poised to star in Walker: Independence, and that is going to make her schedule all the more crammed. While we’re sure it airing on The CW helps since there can be a lot of internal schedule-arranging, we can’t imagine her being available for more than an episode. If season 9 is the final one for The Flash (and that does feel likely right now), we’re hoping that we’ll be able to see plenty of cameos and callbacks aplenty. After all, we’d love any opportunity to be able to celebrate the entire anniversary of the Arrowverse before things wind down.

Remember that The Flash will be back on Wednesday night, one featuring another familiar face in Matt Letscher as Eobard Thawne.

