The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: First photo of Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena

As you prepare for the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 this September, we’re happy to have some more news. Today, that includes a photo of Yvonne Strahovski as Serena.

The image above focuses on Commander Waterford’s widow in mourning — or, “mourning” as we should say it. We saw the state of her relationship with Fred throughout most of season 4, but this character has always been someone about appearances and posturing. What made her such a dangerous villain was that she was well aware of the horrors of Gilead and offered no sympathy for those suffering along the way. She was manipulative, violent, and just overall awful.

Take a look at the full The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale review! There is a lot we get into in this discussion as we look to the future. After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates you don’t want to miss.

So what does the character have planned for season 5? On the surface, we imagine that the writers are going to put Serena in a situation where she is still dangerous, especially since the influence of Gilead is going to continue to spread within Canada. Meanwhile, June is not done with her pursuit of justice, and she will be looking for whatever allies that she can.

We tend to imagine that Serena is very well one of those characters who could survive until the end of the show, but not because anyone is rooting for her. The truth is that every story like this needs a main adversary and while technically there are many within this world, she remains one of the most prominent ones for Elisabeth Moss’ character.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale, including the specific premiere date

What do you think is going to happen for Serena on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







