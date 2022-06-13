All Rise season 3 episode 2 video: More courtroom drama ahead!

Following last week’s big return on OWN, are you excited to see All Rise season 3 episode 2 arrive in just 24 hours? We’ve got another episode coming titled “The Game,” and there’s a lot that Lola Carmichael is going to be facing.

First and foremost, is someone out to strip her of the position of Judge? The promo below will suggest so, and that shouldn’t come as a shock that she’s got some enemies. After all, let’s face it: Just about anyone who takes on this job will have people who are out to get them. there’s a number of obstacles that you are going to run into, and some of them are purely political. The show’s not going to shy away from that, or a wide array of other updates that you’ll be seeing in various shapes and forms.

The aforementioned promo is actually a look towards the rest of the season at OWN, and it’s clear from that alone that you’re going to see some serious antics and arguments within Lola’s courtroom. At times, she’ll be taking on cases as topical as any that we’ve ever seen. However, other times her cases will be a bit more timeless in their focus.

If you didn’t catch the full synopsis for “The Game” last week, we’ve got it for you below to check out:

Sherri’s volunteer activities put Lola’s judgeship at risk, Ness receives her bar exam results, and Mark and Amy go head-to-head in a domestic violence case that leaves Lola conflicted.

Remember that if you love All Rise, you need to check it out live or set your DVR! There was so much work that went into the show being saved at OWN, so we don’t want this to end up being some sort of one-and-done experience on cable.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on All Rise, including details for what lies ahead

What are you specifically hoping for when it comes to All Rise season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for even more updates. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Lola Carmichael give up? NEVER. Tune in tomorrow at 8|7c to see what battles Lola will overcome next on @owntv. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/qu3dso7pHC — All Rise (@AllRiseOWN) June 13, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







