Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Meet Rowdy, Abby, Sarah, and Clara!

Given that Yellowstone season 5 is going to be the longest season ever with a whopping 14 episodes, it makes sense we’d see new characters! The additional episodes will give us a chance to dive more into all of the unique faces who constitute this world.

So who are we going to see? Think in terms of a new cowboy, a musician, an assistant to one of the Duttons, and also a powerful figure from the corporate world. Rest assured, there’s a lot to get into here…

According to TVLine, here are some of the people you’re going to meet, and also the people who play them!

Rowdy – Kai Caster of American Horror Story fame will take on this part; all we know is that he is a young cowboy. Anyone who can mix things up at the ranch is something we wholeheartedly endorse!

Abby – Lainey Wilson is going to be this character, a musician who could be a part of this world in an interesting way — though ironically, this isn’t the only musician we’ve got around the Dutton Ranch already.

Dawn Oliveri – She is playing a corporate “shark” by the name of Sarah Atwood. Will she be working for Caroline Warner? (Ironically, Dawn has already appeared on the prequel 1883 in a different part.)

Lilli Kay – Finally, the Your Honor actress will be Clara Brewer, an assistant to a Dutton. On paper, it makes the most sense for it to be Jamie … but what if it is Beth? You never know…

Remember that Yellowstone season 5 is going to premiere on Sunday, November 13 — we’ll have more updates coming in due time!

