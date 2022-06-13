Only Murders in the Building season 2: New tease for upcoming trailer!

The Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer is coming, even if it’s clear the folks at Hulu are making us wait for some time to see it!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see a tiny snippet from the upcoming preview released by Twitter TV themselves! There’s no specific timetable as to when the streaming service is releasing more, but we tend to think that it’s going to be here sooner rather than later! There’s only so much time before the new season kicks off.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our Only Murders in the Building video content? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now!

Odds are, this snippet is relevant to the delicate situation that Mabel, Charles, and Oliver now find themselves in — one where they could be framed! As executive producer John Hoffman recently told The Wrap, these three “newbie investigators are now finding themselves suspects in a new murder and the subjects of a podcast done by their heroine [played by Tina Fey].” Bunny’s murder will be at least front and center in the early going, and we will see just where things go from there.

In general, we know that there’s a great mystery at the center of this season, but we’re also going to get a chance to learn more about our central trio! This is without mentioning some of the great new actors joining this world including Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, and Cara Delevingne. As this show becomes inevitably more and more popular, it’s going to attract bigger and bigger names. The other question here becomes whether or not we’ll get a season 3! For now, that seems likely so long as Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez all want to keep things going.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now

What are you hoping to see within a trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

The hottest party this summer is at The Arconia. Here's the puzzle piece you've been looking for: an exclusive sneak peak at the @OnlyMurdersHulu S2 trailer. pic.twitter.com/Zt5ysJemQJ — Twitter TV is watching Ms. Marvel (@TwitterTV) June 13, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







