Doctor Who season 14: First look at Neil Patrick Harris’ mystery character

Yesterday, the delightful news first came out that Doctor Who is going to be featuring Neil Patrick Harris for an upcoming guest spot! The air date for this appearance remains unclear, but it could be tied to the upcoming season 14 or the 60th anniversary special. There is so much huge stuff related to the show coming next year, and that’s without even noting that current Doctor Jodie Whittaker still has her epic farewell special before 2022 wraps up.

The image above is the newly-released photo of Neil’s mystery role, who returning showrunner Russell T. Davies calls the “greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced.” Does that mean he is playing the Master? There have been some fantastic iterations of this role as of late, so the bar’s been set pretty high here. There is also fan speculation that he could be the Celestial Toymaker, though it’s also possible he is a new character altogether. We know that this show plays heavily on nostalgia, and we understand that when you’ve got more than half a century in the bank. (We know that there were some gaps in there, but still.) It’s also nice to have a few new faces turning up here and there.

Below, you can see via Harris’ Instagram a full look at this character, who he very much seems excited to play. How could he not be? Getting to be in this creative sandbox has to be almost every actor’s dream! There’s so much crazy, fun stuff you get a chance to do week in and week out.

For those who haven’t heard, Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa is going to be the new star of the series, and we tend to think we’ll get a brief glimpse of the performer later this year after Whittaker’s regeneration (at least if the show holds to tradition).

What are you most excited to see from Neil Patrick Harris on Doctor Who moving forward?

Do you think he is playing an established character, or someone totally new to this world?

