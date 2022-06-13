Law & Order season 22: Supergirl alum Mehcad Brooks cast!

For those wondering how Law & Order season 22 is going to fill the void left by Anthony Anderson, we now have more intel!

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Supergirl alum Mehcad Brooks is going to be joining the show for the upcoming season. We know that he will be playing a detective, much like the Black-ish alum did as Bernard; however, there are no further details available at this time.

Getting Brooks on board the show could help Law & Order to have a solid ensemble leading into the new season, and announcing him this early also makes it seem like this search has been going on for a good while now. Even when Anderson first signed on to reprise his old role, it was only a one-year deal. They may have hoped he’d decide to stick around at some point during the season, but properly were prepared just in case.

Filming for the entire Law & Order franchise should kick off a little later in the summer, and our hope is that new episodes are going to air in either late September or early October. We know there will be a chance to get some DNA from the original series still courtesy of Sam Waterston, who is officially reprising his role again for the second straight season. Who knows? It’s also possible we could see a few other familiar faces here and there along the way. We tend to think that Law & Order is going to want to honor its past in every way that it can, and it is not going to shy away from that in any form. Let’s hope for some great cases, and maybe even a crossover or two along the way.

