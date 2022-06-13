Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why news may come fairly soon

What is the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date going to be over on Apple TV+? It’s gotta be a question that everyone wants an answer to right now. We know that production is ongoing and before long, we could start to get more details as to what is coming up next.

One of the things that we have heard through much of the past two months is that the hit Jason Sudeikis comedy is going to be coming back this fall. Also, this is where we should note that a lot of other shows have started to tease some of their own fall premiere dates. Take, for example, The Handmaid’s Tale revealing theirs earlier today.

We’ve noted already that September or October would be the ideal time for Ted Lasso season 3 to launch, and there are a number of different reasons for it. Take, for example, the fact that the show shouldn’t want to air at the end of the holiday season; also, it feels like there’s plenty of time for filming to wrap and the premiere to air if it comes within that window.

While it’s ultimately going to come down to Apple TV+ in order to determine when they want to announce a date, let alone bring the show back, we don’t think it benefits them to keep people in the dark too much longer. After all, remember that the earlier the date is out, the more they can start promoting it in some other ways! That could also give some people a chance to either watch or re-watch the first two seasons. For the record, we’re currently in the midst of a re-watch ourselves, and the show is every bit as enjoyable as we remember.

