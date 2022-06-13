Mayans MC season 5: When could FX announce renewal?

Tomorrow night the Mayans MC season 4 finale is set to arrive and yet, we still haven’t heard news on a season 5 renewal yet. What gives?

In the end, we’re still doing our best to remain optimistic that more of this story is coming, largely because it’s so hard to see FX wanting to send it off without a proper farewell. Remember that this wouldn’t just be the end for Mayans MC — it would be the end for a franchise that has roots dating all the way back to Sons of Anarchy. There is so much that needs to be resolved and paid off here!

Of course, for EZ Reyes in particular we have all sorts of big questions. Is this someone who can be redeemed, or should he be? Is this show better off if he just keeps getting darker and darker until something even more terrible transpires? If you’re wondering about this at the moment, we honestly couldn’t blame you all that much.

There’s no immediate rush technically for the network to bring the show back, as they could have several weeks after the finale to properly figure this out. However, the longer they wait on this, the more difficult it’s going to be to have another season ready for the spring. If they want to keep the story on more of an annual cycle, there’s a great benefit to figuring this out and figuring it out fast.

As for whether or not a season 5 could be the final one, it is a possibility that we have to entertain at the moment. Cable shows don’t often last longer than three or four years in this current era, and we certainly don’t imagine this show going past the seven that we saw for SOA so many years ago.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC

Do you want to see a Mayans MC season 5 renewal happen on FX?

Beyond just that, when do you want to see it/ Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







