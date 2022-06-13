Animal Kingdom season 6: Prepare for a two-episode premiere event!

Animal Kingdom season 6 is going to be coming onto TNT this weekend — can you believe that the wait for the final season is almost over?

Of course, the very notion of pointing out that this is the final season also makes us sad. It’s been a pretty incredible journey to get to this point, and one that we hope pays off with all sorts of action, drama, and suspense.

Do you want to check out our Animal Kingdom season 5 finale review? Take a look below to see everything we had to say on this episode. We’re going to have more reviews for season 6 down the road, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you stay up to date on them.

Oh, and did we mention that there are two episodes coming on premiere night? The first episode, as many of you may have already heard, is titled “1992.” Today, we’ve got a few more details all about what’s coming in this episode, including what’s going on for several of the Cody Boys all at once:

Gia visits the Cody’s with a job opportunity. J schemes finances. Deran learns new renters are disrupting the neighborhood. Craig struggles with sobriety and co-parenting Nick under Renn’s monitored visitation.

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, season 6 is going to take us back to 1992 and a different era for the Cody family than what we’ve seen in the past. There is a ton of great material we’ll be able to explore as a result of this, and our hope is mostly that we’ll be able to better understand how the family dynamic got so ingrained into all of them with Smurf at the helm. Even though we’re more than a season removed from her death at this point, her presence absolutely does still loom large.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other insight. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







