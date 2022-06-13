The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: Jennifer Aniston on Alex’s future

The Morning Show season 3 is still in the early stages, but we do still think there are some exciting things to consider when it comes to the future.

Take, example, for Jennifer Aniston’s character of Alex. We know that she’s made some shocking choices in the past, and has long been one of the most-buzzed-about characters within this world. As we move forward, though, we could see things start to pivot, and in a particularly notable way for much of the time. Speaking in an interview with Variety, here is some of what the actress had to say:

“I think it’s time to see Alex find some love and some passion … She could put the controls down and go into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, which I don’t think she’s ever really quite done.”

While we know some romantic subplots could be a bit cheesy, but within the world of this show, we absolutely think there are some compelling twists and turns that we could see! We’ve already gotten some fascinating stuff, for example, with the character of Bradley.

Aniston also told the aforementioned publication that there is a larger theme to season 3, but she couldn’t share too much more in the way of info about it yet:

“I can’t say much. It’s a great opportunity to be able to shine a light on areas that are very frustrating and a fear of where we’re going as a society … We try to shed some sort of light on it, and comment on it a little bit. It’s a deep well at this point.”

Of course, what can make The Morning Show great is how there are almost two different commentaries going on at the same time. There are the voices present for the TV audience, and then the truth of what is being said behind the scenes.

Hopefully, we’ll get a more established premiere date for season 3 at some point in the next year.

