Is Better Call Saul new tonight on AMC? We obviously now there is a fervent desire to get season 6 episode 8 on the air very soon. There’s just so much that the writers need to address, starting of course with what is next for Jimmy McKill and Kim Wexler. At this point, it’s clear that we’re coming off of one of the biggest cliffhangers imaginable with Howard’s death!

Unfortunately, there is still no new episode tonight on the network, but we do have a lot to anticipate here over the next several weeks.

We know that AMC is never going to be a network to hand over a TON of Better Call Saul details in advance, largely because they don’t need to. They’ve already got one of the most critically-acclaimed shows on the air! The writers are doing so much to keep you waiting that spoilers aren’t altogether necessary.

With that being said, we do think over the next couple of weeks we’ll get more insight as we prepare for the show’s big July 11 return. What could that contain? By the end of the month, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is at least a synopsis for episode 8, and maybe a short sneak peek will be out there by early July 11. This will give you at least a piece of the puzzle, but we highly doubt that AMC will want to hand over anything more than that for a good while.

How do you think everything is going to play out moving into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

Got any major theories on Jimmy and/or Kim’s future? Be sure to share below! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

