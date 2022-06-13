Doctor Who season 14: Neil Patrick Harris cast in mystery role

Out of all of the Doctor Who season 14 castings we could have heard, the last thing we anticipated was one centered around Neil Patrick Harris.

Yet, today the former How I Met Your Mother star was confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming season — or, potentially the 60th anniversary special that will also feature David Tennant as well as Catherine Tate.

In a statement, here is what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say about bringing Harris on board:

“It’s my huge honor to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris…but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait … But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

Harris and Davies have a history working together, as they previously did so on It’s a Sin. You unfortunately will have to wait until 2023 in order to see what lies ahead here, but there is still one more special airing this year! This is the final one featuring Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, and also the final one with Chris Chibnall as the showrunner. We’ll be seeing Davies and new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa taking over after the fact, potentially with the final regeneration scene.

Even if we know very little about Neil’s return to the show, it also doesn’t matter — we know that Davies is an accomplished showrunner and someone who did a great job in his first stint in the role. We’re hoping for something epic for sure, but also imaginative at the same exact time. The most important thing about Doctor Who has always been its heart; The Doctor may be mysterious and at times maddening, but he offers hope to viewers in a way few other protagonists are.

