Succession season 4 premiere date: What start of production will mean

In case you haven’t heard some of the news before, this summer is going to be pretty darn important when it comes to Succession season 4. After all, production is officially set to kick off!

While we’ve yet to hear any 100% official word that the cast and crew are back at work yet, all evidence seems to suggest that it’s happening this month. This isn’t something that HBO has some sort of official obligation to announce, so we’re just going to be happy to have the news whenever it ends up trickling in.

So what will the start of production mean for a premiere date? If nothing else, it’s a reminder that we’re getting ever closer to one! It’s checking off something that gets us more excited for what’s coming, and we need to hit these little milestones along the way.

Will we get a lot of teases during production?

Probably not. We feel like we’ll be lucky to get a couple of behind-the-scenes photos along the way. Note that we don’t consider paparazzi photos anything, since they aren’t official and often can be too spoiler-filled for our liking.

We’re sure that Succession will move through production at an efficient pace — or, at the very least as efficient as they can without sacrificing quality. Knowing how HBO doesn’t rush things, it would be a total miracle of this season aired at any point in 2022; our feeling instead is that it will be out at some point next year, and we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for a release in the first half. Season 3 was outstanding; why make us wait too long for more?

