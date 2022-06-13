Riverdale season 6 episode 18 return date: First look at ‘Biblical’

Are you curious to learn about the Riverdale season 6 episode 18 return date on The CW, or to get more news on the future? Rest assured, we’re happy to provide both within this piece!

The first order of business we should hand down here, though, is pretty clear: There is no new episode next week. We’ve been on an on-again, off-again pattern with the show for a little while, and we are going to be stuck waiting until June 27 to see a story titled “Biblical.” If you thought tonight was twisted with everything with Betty and TBK, you better be prepared for what’s ahead.

To get some more insight, go ahead and check out either the promo or the full Riverdale season 6 episode 18 synopsis below:

PERCIVAL’S LATEST MOVE – As the gang plan an event celebrating two of their own, strange biblical plaques around town threaten to put a damper on the special day. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Brian E. Paterson (#618). Original airdate 6/27/2022.

The biggest challenge that Riverdale has entering the remainder of the season is pretty simple: Tying up all of these loose ends! They’ve got a lot to address in the coming weeks with Percival, and we do think that personally, that story should be wrapped up by the end of the season. We know that season 7 is set to be the final one, and for us personally, we’re hoping that this offers up more of a back-to-basics approach where the focus is rather simple and clear.

