Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5: EP on Reva, Order 66 mystery

We know that there have been a ton of questions out there about Reva on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1, with one of the biggest being quite simple: Who is she really? Is this someone with a completely unknown origin story, is she tied to Order 66 and Revenge of the Sith?

For weeks now, scuttlebutt online has suggested that Moses Ingram may be playing one of the surviving children, and there is no denying that this is a fascinating idea to ponder over. After all, it gives her a tie to connection to the rest of lore, and so many other characters in this show have that! It also will allow us to wonder more about how she got from point A to point B.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, of course executive producer Joby Harold was coy about Reva’s connection to Order 66; however, he was also clear that much of the secrecy is intentional even in interviews on the character:

I love that Reva is this mystery box, so I try to speak to her as little as possible, and I’m going to keep it that way. But the notion of having a character that we don’t know on a legacy show where we do know everything and everybody is part of the fun of the show. So the less said about her, the better, considering there are very few people and places where you don’t know what’s happening.

Within the remaining two episodes, we’re sure that there will be some answers, but it’s possible a few more secrets will be kept. After all, there’s always that chance for a season 2, or for there to be something more for this character elsewhere in the universe.

