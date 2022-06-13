Dark Winds season 1 episode 2 spoilers: The surviving witness…

As you prepare for Dark Winds season 1 episode 2 on AMC next week, you should also prepare for the central mystery to escalate.

The first thing that we should say here is pretty clear: This is a phenomenal story that we haven’t seen much of on TV over the years. Native Americans are finally getting a voice in primetime television, and just within the premiere alone you get a sense of some of the challenges people face. There’s a vast amount of territory covered by just a couple of officers — you can get a pretty good sense of the challenges Leaphorn and Chee face just on the basis of that alone.

For a few more specifics now on the story to come, go ahead and view the Dark Winds season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Leaphorn and Chee interview the surviving witness to the Big Rock Motel murders; Chee meets with the coroner; the cause of death remains a mystery; Sgt. Manuelito makes a chilling discovery of her own.

One of the things that will be most compelling about the show’s central mystery here is the slow build. Like almost any good detective show, each episode could present a couple more clues as to what is going to be going on here.

If there’s one other issue that Leaphorn and Chee are going to be encountering here, it is the presence of the FBI and what they will end up doing with this investigation. They don’t know the land, and there’s going to be automatic suspicion that they aren’t going to handle this investigation properly. We’ll still admit that our biggest entry point for this show is Zahn McClarnon, a fantastic actor who we’ve loved in Longmire, Fargo, and just about every other thing that he’s done over the years.

