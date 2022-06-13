The Boys season 3: Charlize Theron explains surprise cameo

The Boys season 3 has certainly delivered a number of surprises so far, but one of the biggest ones came courtesy of the premiere! In that episode, we had a chance to see Charlize Theron actually play Stormfront in a fictionalized version of what happened with her and Homelander. This was of course pure Vought propaganda, and a way to make sure that Antony Starr’s character came across as a sympathetic figure to most of them.

So how did this appearance come about? You can go ahead and credit show executive producer Seth Rogen for it…

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Theron (who appeared with Rogen in Long Shot) made it clear that this was a personal request of his for her to come in and play this role:

“Seth [Rogen, ‘The Boys’ executive producer] asked me a while back, and I will lay my body over broken glass for that guy and all of his partners at Point Gray, I absolutely love them, and we look after each other … I love the show. I think it’s really smart.”

Of course, the irony in all of this is that Theron made a surprise appearance here at around the same time as she did the latest Doctor Strange movie, which could lead to her having a larger role within the MCU. She did book the role on The Boys first, and in the end, the folks at Marvel don’t seem to mind her being in a superhero world and one that also skewers them.

Given that The Boys has already been renewed for a season 4, we wonder what sort of A-list cameo the series could pull off next … provided that there aren’t any more in the remaining episodes.

