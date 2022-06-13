Tony Awards 2022: Ariana DeBose opens show with musical number

The 2022 Tony Awards aired tonight on CBS and going into them, of course we expected a memorable opening. How could we not? It’s been a rough past few years for Broadway and in general, this show presented an opportunity to bounce back and deliver a lot of fun.

Ariana DeBose was the host of the show this year and with that in mind, it made sense for her to be the person to kick off the show with a musical number! She recognized that tonight was Broadway’s biggest night and, in general, it was a celebration of everyone in the building.

The thing that we give DeBose the most credit for in this number was taking on so many different genres within a single number, while also referencing some of the biggest shows currently out there. Honestly, the most impressive thing was just how quick the transitions were!

In general, this was the perfect opening for the Tonys and also yet another way to make them appeal to mainstream viewers. They had Ariana as the host at just the exact time, right when she was fresh off of an Oscar for West Side Story. Also, there were so many well-known musicals baked within the number! We don’t expect that every person is going to know every play nominated tonight, but that’s not really the point. How many Oscars do you watch where you know all of the nominated films? Awards shows like this are meant to be bright, positive, and above all else entertaining. We’d argue at this point that the Tony Awards set the bar high for just about every other awards show the rest of the year. What a fantastic opening it was, and you could see in Ariana’s eyes how much it meant to her.

