SWAT season 6: When to expect CBS to release first trailer

We know that a SWAT season 6 is going to be coming to CBS a little bit later this year — yet, there are some questions floating around. What’s one of the biggest ones? It’s largely a matter of when we’re going to see some of the first footage.

First and foremost, we should say how aware we are that this season could look and feel a little different from what we’ve seen in the past. It almost has to, given the fact that Chris no longer is a part of the team. The network has to find a way to compensate for that exit (however hard it may be), and potentially introduce someone else. Then, there are also a lot of action-packed storylines that we’re sure the producers are going to bring to the table. This is SWAT we’re talking about here! We know that this is a show that loves to bring about as many epic twists and turns as possible.

So when could CBS actually release a trailer with some of this included? Odds are, it won’t be for a good while. Provided that season 6 airs in either late September or early October, we tend to imagine that we’ll start to see some more stuff the first or second week of September. Just don’t expect some extended, two-minute look at what could be coming as, since the network doesn’t tend to do that with many of their shows.

Beyond just the departure of Lina Esco, the other major change entering season 6 is the simple fact that the series is moving to Friday nights. It was there for the first half of season 5, so we at least know it can perform rather well there.

