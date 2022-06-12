Ted Lasso season 3 premiere: Five things we need to see

As you get yourselves set for the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere on Apple TV+, is there any one thing to look forward to here?

We know that the streaming service keeps things under wraps, and we tend to think that’s going to continue to be the case for a good while. With that being said, that’s not stopping us from sharing some of our premiere expectations! Take a look below for five things we really hope are explored almost right away…

Nate as the manager of West Ham – What does this look like? How does he treat his players? There was so much put into this twist at the end of season 2; now, we have to prepare ourselves for what could be some really exciting payoff.

Where is Ted at mentally? – There was a pretty big time jump at the end of season 2, and that means a lot may have happened in Ted’s life along the way. He understands soccer more as a sport, and we know that he understands his players. But is he okay? Where are things when it comes to his family? Being away from his son has to take a huge toll on him.

The state of Sam and Rebecca long-term – Rebecca broke things off, realizing that she needed to focus on herself for a while. The two may be over, but what is nice is that there is still a lot of love and respect here. We want to see more of that explored to some degree in the first episode.

Are there any new players? – We know there is a constant flow of change that comes with a successful football club, and that can be said for a roster, as well. There’s something intriguing about a newcomer entering Richmond now where the players educate them on the Lasso way — he already did a lot of that at the start of season 1.

What’s the role of Trent Crimm, formerly of the Independent? – We’ve heard that the character will still be involved here somehow, but what in the world will that look like?

What do you most want to see on the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere?

