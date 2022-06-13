The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: The wedding

Want to know a little bit more about The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 6? There is a new installment coming to HBO next week; not only that, but it could be one of the biggest ones of the season! It almost has to be when you think about the story at the center of it: The wedding.

Just like the Henry character, the show has played around with time frequently. This is a huge moment in Clare and Henry’s lives and while we know that they go through it in some form, that doesn’t mean that there are no issues along the way. Given what we’ve seen with this show over the years, it’d be weird if there wasn’t any problem sprinkled in here.

Below, you can check out the full The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 6 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

As his wedding day with Clare approaches, an increasingly stressed Henry finds unexpected solace in his estranged father.

This show is all about finding a way to get us to know these characters more and in this story, it’s clear that this is going to happen in some surprising ways. Our advice, at least for now, is to be prepared for just about anything.

Oh, and did we mention that this is the finale? That should be an indicator here of just how much emotion is going to be wrapped up in the end of this story. Given that this series is an adaptation, it was designed with a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. We’ll just have to wait and see how much it satisfies fans of the source material.

Related – Get more news on The Time Traveler’s Wife right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 6?

How do you think the wedding is going to play out here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







