When Calls the Heart season 10 renewal: What is Hallmark waiting for?

We wish we could proclaim in this article that When Calls the Heart has been officially renewed by Hallmark Channel. However, that is unfortunately not the case. We’re still waiting on that press release, and it’s a little more frustrating just because recently, we’ve seen renewals announced the same exact night of the finale.

So what is the network waiting for? Is there any method to the madness here at all? Well, we do at least think there are some reasons why they are doing what they are, and it’s well-worth getting into for now.

The most obvious one right now that there are business matters being attended to here — think along the lines of the budget and making sure all important deals are done. This discussion can be rather boring, but television ultimately comes down to dollars and cents. Hallmark won’t want to announce something until everything is in place.

Let’s say that it hypothetically is at this point — then, it’s also about finding the right venue to make such an announcement. This is the longest-running scripted drama series they have! They won’t want a renewal announcement to disappear into the ether, so they may end up crafting something big and notable that a lot of people will look back on fondly.

We do remain confident that a renewal is confident, mostly because we’ve heard nothing to indicate otherwise. Also, it’d be a pretty bad move for the network to end the show now without a proper series finale — if a series has been on the air for this long, we do think it deserves a proper opportunity to go into the sunset on its own terms. Hopefully, all the executives involved feel the same way.

